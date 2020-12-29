Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $83.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

LMND stock traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 195,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $137.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 200,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $25,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,737,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,840,155.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,057,315 shares of company stock worth $96,988,073.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

