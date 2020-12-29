Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by 78.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennox International to earn $10.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $272.18 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $319.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

