Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Up 2%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 10,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 20,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

