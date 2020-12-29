LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.42 Million

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 418.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. LHT has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $257.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. During the last week, LHT has traded 29,441.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004926 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001811 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005593 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000126 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001212 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

