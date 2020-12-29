Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) Receives $33.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of LI stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.50. 549,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,627,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.17. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $235,000.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.