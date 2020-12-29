Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LCUT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $14.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $323.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 227.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 292,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $248,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

