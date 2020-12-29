Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,975. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $167.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

