Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LIND has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $817.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.61.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.