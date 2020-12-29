Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Linx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

LINX opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. Linx has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the third quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linx in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Linx by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

