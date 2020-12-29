Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

LGF.A stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. 738,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,946. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

