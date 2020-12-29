Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Market Cap Reaches $259,005.82

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Lisk Machine Learning token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $259,005.82 and approximately $649.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00141121 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00204623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.35 or 0.00600379 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00325672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055778 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk.

Lisk Machine Learning Token Trading

Lisk Machine Learning can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

