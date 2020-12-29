Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post $17.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.88 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $15.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $65.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.24 billion to $65.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $67.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.75 billion to $68.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $354.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.75. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.