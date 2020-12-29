Logiq (LGIQ) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Logiq (OTCMKTS: LGIQ) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Logiq to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s competitors have a beta of 4.79, meaning that their average share price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -26.92% -62.41% -50.48% Logiq Competitors -31.64% -48.64% -27.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Logiq and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 1647 6394 10906 506 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 6.69%. Given Logiq’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logiq and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -108.27 Logiq Competitors $2.64 billion $335.42 million 7.82

Logiq’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Logiq competitors beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. provides mobile business applications. The company operates a platform-as-a-service software used on mobile smartphones for small-to-medium-sized businesses to create native mobile applications for Apple's iOS and Google Android. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore and India; AtoZPay mobile payments platform; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. It has a strategic partnership with PT. Finnet Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

