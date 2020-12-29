Lykke (LKK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $365.00

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Lykke coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Lykke has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $365.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lykke has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00024933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00141712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00205481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00601581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00329788 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00055244 BTC.

Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lykke is lykke.com.

Lykke can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lykke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

