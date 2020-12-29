Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of MIC opened at $37.65 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

