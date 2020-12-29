Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $56.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Masco by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after buying an additional 1,769,128 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Masco by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after buying an additional 1,576,285 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,352,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,107,000 after buying an additional 1,304,467 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 1,985.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after buying an additional 1,114,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. 7,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

