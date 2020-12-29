Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp began coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.55.

MTCH stock opened at $150.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.39, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,179. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 985.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

