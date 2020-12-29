Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

MAXR stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

