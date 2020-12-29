Maxim Integrated Products Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,233 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,441% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.