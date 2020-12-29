MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Shares Up 7.3% After Insider Buying Activity

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $14.88. 195,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 131,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Specifically, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 99,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MDVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%.

About MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.