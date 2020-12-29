Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.21.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,246. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $25.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.