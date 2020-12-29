MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) Insider Simon Cole Sells 450,000 Shares

MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) insider Simon Cole sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

Simon Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Simon Cole sold 200,000 shares of MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,452.05).

Shares of MVR stock opened at GBX 3.62 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.53. MelodyVR Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.