Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 144,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,388.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,878 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

