Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report sales of $130.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the highest is $130.80 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $184.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $574.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.59 million to $593.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $708.82 million, with estimates ranging from $648.15 million to $812.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MESA. BidaskClub raised Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $39,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $278,187 in the last ninety days. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 602,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,109. The stock has a market cap of $219.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

