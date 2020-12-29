MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) (LON:MNRG) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Shares of MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) (LON:MNRG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.90. MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,246,542 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.68.

About MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) (LON:MNRG)

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It owns interest in the Gold Ridge project comprising approximately 2,305 acres of tenement, including 343 acres of patented mining claims, 112 company-owned un-patented mining claims, and 12 leased un-patented mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

