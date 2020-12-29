MIB Coin Hits One Day Volume of $7,478.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $328,295.29 and $7,478.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 394,433,122 coins and its circulating supply is 117,131,194 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

