MIB Coin Price Hits $0.0028 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $329,151.37 and approximately $7,965.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000135 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 394,526,212 coins and its circulating supply is 117,224,284 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

