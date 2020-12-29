MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $269.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005959 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00071441 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.