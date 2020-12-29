Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $134.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.84.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $136.25 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.