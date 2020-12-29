MINDOL (MIN) Price Up 1,364.2% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded up 1,364.2% against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $7.87 or 0.00030035 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $1.31 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00388165 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00035325 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.99 or 0.01400689 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.