Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.00

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 1114322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £21.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.36.

About Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

