MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Stock Price Down 39.6%

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) shares fell 39.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

About MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc provides procedure management assistance and operational improvement patient/member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company's suite of e-health mobile solutions provides a catalog of ready to deploy mobile app solutions and support services.

