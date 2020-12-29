Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $397.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 4.35.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

