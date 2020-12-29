Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $2.45. Monaker Group shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 37,273 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

