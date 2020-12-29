Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by 51.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

