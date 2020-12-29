Monkey Project Hits Market Capitalization of $77,520.20 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $77,520.20 and $37.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,723,056 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

