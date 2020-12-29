Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 515.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $80.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

