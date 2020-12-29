Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.04% of Consolidated Water worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 37.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $186.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

