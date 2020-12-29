Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,639 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SEI Investments by 500.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 1,111,503 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $12,771,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 31.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 843,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 201,146 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $9,825,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Hicke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $934,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,314.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431 over the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

