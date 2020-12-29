Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of OPKO Health worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

