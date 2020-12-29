M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

