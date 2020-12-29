Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. 4,077,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,404. The stock has a market cap of $258.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.