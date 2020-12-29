MVL (MVL) Price Down 7% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. MVL has a total market cap of $29.74 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, UEX, IDCM and Cashierest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00042947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00028402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.50 or 0.02065869 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,630,888,857 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, UEX, IDCM, CoinBene, Cryptology and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.