MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

MVPT stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. MVP has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62.

About MVP

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

