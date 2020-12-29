NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) Shares Gap Down to $45.95

NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.95, but opened at $44.20. NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) shares last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 3,776 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.38.

NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

