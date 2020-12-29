Narrative Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,867.75 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $30,867.75 and $1.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Narrative token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00134761 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00188664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00587320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00312490 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s launch date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

