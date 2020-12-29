National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,202.00 in Stock

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $14,202.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Daniel Asher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Asher acquired 18,458 shares of National stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,652.02.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Daniel Asher acquired 1,621 shares of National stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $4,376.70.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Daniel Asher acquired 119,541 shares of National stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $313,197.42.

On Monday, November 16th, Daniel Asher acquired 9,972 shares of National stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,425.80.

On Friday, November 13th, Daniel Asher purchased 184,079 shares of National stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $467,560.66.

NHLD remained flat at $$2.73 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202. National Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,358,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. National accounts for approximately 2.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 10.00% of National at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Company Profile

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

