National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $46.53 on Monday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.55, a P/E/G ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in National Vision by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 21.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 32.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Vision by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

