NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $236.16 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00004353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00138387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00595878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00172984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00318461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00054658 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

