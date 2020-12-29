Nekonium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Nekonium coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nekonium has traded up 135.7% against the dollar. Nekonium has a total market cap of $6,716.31 and $1.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00187722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00589446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00313692 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00053065 BTC.

Nekonium Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387. The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io.

Nekonium Coin Trading

